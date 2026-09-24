The Netherlands is officially returning to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 after a year-long absence due to the boycott of the Vienna edition. The decision comes after changes to the contest's rules and lengthy talks between the Dutch public broadcaster NPO and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The country was among the five participants that refused to send representatives to the “Eurovision“ 2026 due to Israel's continued participation in the context of the war in Gaza. The Netherlands was joined by Ireland, Iceland, Spain and Slovenia, and the contest in Vienna took place amid increased security measures and pro-Palestinian protests.

The change in the Dutch position is also linked to a new model for managing the national participation. AVROTROS, which was responsible for the country's representative for many years, withdrew from this role in August. From 2027, the preparation of the Dutch candidacy will be coordinated directly by the NPO, and an independent team of experts will select and support the artist. NOS will be responsible for television coverage and commentary separately in order to maintain its journalistic independence.

“We understand that participating in the “Eurovision“ song contest; causes mixed feelings in the Netherlands“, said Jet de Ranitz, chairman of the NPO board of directors. According to her, the Dutch side insisted to the EBU that the unifying nature of the contest be placed at the center of the event again in a time of war, geopolitical tension and public polarization.

A significant factor in the decision are the changes in the rules for „Eurovision“ 2027. The EBU has introduced a new mechanism according to which a winner may lose the right to host the next edition if an armed conflict or a serious geopolitical situation threatens the security and normal conduct of the contest in the respective country or its immediate region. If necessary, an independent risk assessment can also be appointed. The rule concerns the hosting, not the right of the respective country to participate.

However, the return of the Netherlands does not mean the end of disagreements between European public broadcasters. The Irish RTÉ has already announced that it will also boycott „Eurovision“ 2027 due to Israel's continued participation, citing the humanitarian situation and civilian casualties in Gaza.

The next edition of the contest will also be particularly important for Bulgaria. Burgas will host the 71st “Eurovision“, with the semi-finals scheduled for May 11 and 13, 2027, and the grand final on May 15. This will be Bulgaria's first hosting of the contest in its history.

The right to organize “Eurovision“ 2027 came after DARA's historic victory with “Banagaranga“ in Vienna. The singer won the contest with 516 points, topping both the national juries and the audience. Her 173-point lead over second-place Israeli singer Noam Betan became the largest margin of victory in the contest's history.

For the Netherlands, the return opens a new chapter in its long history of “Eurovision“. The country is among the founders of the contest and has five victories, the most recent of which was in 2019 with Duncan Laurence and “Arcade“. Who will represent the Netherlands in Burgas in 2027 will be announced later.