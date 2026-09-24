Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have appeared in rare intimate photos from their new life in the UK. The photos were posted by the Duchess of Sussex's close friend Kelly McKee Seiffen, who is visiting the family with her young son Jack.

In one of the photos, 45-year-old Meghan Markle holds her friend's baby, while in another, Prince Harry plays with the child on the floor. Seiffen also shared a photo of herself and the former “Suits“ playing mahjong outdoors in the greenery.

The post also features 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, who is spending time with the family's guest. Other footage suggests that the company visited a local pub and spent much of its time away from official events and publicity.

Kelly McKee Seiffen described her stay as an opportunity to see up close “this wonderful new stage“ of her best friend's life. She mentioned their daily adventures, family time and quintessentially British meals like fish and chips.

Her message to the people who met Meghan Markle during her stay drew particular attention. Seifen thanked them for their warm attitude towards the duchess and added: “You missed her too“.

The post comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from California to the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the country in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the British royal family, and have since settled in Montecito.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet to build a closer bond with the British side of their family. Both children are now attending school in the UK.

The new photos show a much more informal side of the Sussex family's life since their return. Instead of official events and public engagements, the photos show Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at home, surrounded by friends and children.