The second preview of "Undercover 6" in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture will be on October 6th

The preview of the long-awaited sixth season of “Undercover“ aroused enormous interest among fans of the series. In less than 48 hours after the announcement, tickets for the exclusive screening of the first episode of the new season in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture on October 5th were sold out. Therefore, the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio, in partnership with the National Palace of Culture, announced a date for a second preview screening – October 6th, Tuesday, at 8:00 pm, again in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. Tickets are on sale at the box office of the National Palace of Culture and online.

The long-awaited premiere of the sixth season of “Undercover“ in early October will not only be on the big screen. 10 years after the last episode, the most watched crime series returns to the air of BNT 1 on October 10, at 10 p.m., turning Saturday evening into a special time for Bulgarian cinema and series - “BG cinema evening“.

The new season of the series “Undercover“ includes 12 episodes and will reunite some of the iconic characters that made the series a cult favorite for several generations of viewers. The characters of Mihail Bilalov, Zahari Baharov, Marian Valev, Alexander Sano, Kiril Efremov, Vladimir Penev, Yoanna Temelkova and others return to the screen. New key characters are also joining the cast, including Julian Vergov, Pavel Ivanov, Radina Kardzhilova, Veselin Kalanovski, Velina Georgieva and Klimentina Firtsova.

Since its premiere in 2011, the BNT-produced “Undercover“ has established itself as one of the most iconic and successful Bulgarian series, becoming a television phenomenon with international recognition and broadcast in dozens of countries around the world. After five successful seasons, the story continues with the long-awaited sixth season. “Undercover 6“ is a co-production between the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio. Together with BNT, executive producers are Magardich Halvadzhiyan, Sylvester Yordanov and Velina Shtarbakova. Delegated producer from BNT is Miladin Gergov. The director is Viktor Bozhinov, and the script team includes Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski, who is also the creative producer of the series.

The official premiere of “Undercover 6“ is realized in partnership with the National Palace of Culture.

“Undercover 6“ is part of the film production of BNT – the largest producer of television cinema in Bulgaria, which consistently invests in the creation of original Bulgarian film and television content.