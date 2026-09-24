George Clooney comes to the aid of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber after the death of their son

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are among the closest people to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber after the death of their 27-year-old son Presley Gerber. The Hollywood actor and the international law lawyer visited the family in Los Angeles just two days after the tragedy, reports Page Six.

The two were photographed arriving at the home of Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber's younger sister. According to a source for the publication, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have spent most of their time talking to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, trying to support them in the first days after the loss.

“There are no words that can make something like this easier“, the source commented. He said the Clooney family is sending food and helping with daily chores as 60-year-old supermodel Cindy Crawford and 64-year-old businessman Rande Gerber mourn their only son.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber have been friends since the 1990s. The two later became business partners when they founded the Casamigos brand with entrepreneur Mike Meldman in 2013. The close relationship between the families has lasted for decades, and according to publications,Presley and Kaia Gerber called the actor “Uncle George“.

George Clooney was particularly close to Presley Gerber. According to the Daily Mail, the “Oscar“ spoke extensively with the young model during difficult periods in his life and sent him encouraging messages, reminding him that he could count on him.

Presley Gerber died on Sunday at Resolutions Living treatment center in Santa Monica, where, according to Page Six, he was receiving treatment for addiction. The 27-year-old model was found unconscious, and emergency crews were unable to revive him.

Initial information points to a suspected overdose, but the official cause and circumstances surrounding Presley Gerber's death are still under investigation. There is currently no final conclusion from the medical examiner.

In recent years, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have continued to actively support their son amid his addiction and mental health problems, sources close to the family say. "They never stopped supporting him," a source told Page Six.

After Presley Gerber's death, flowers and condolences began arriving at the family home.