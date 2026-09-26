"Terminator" action legend Linda Hamilton turns 70 today

Action icon Linda Hamilton turns 70 today, September 26. The actress who transformed Sarah Connor from “Terminator“ in one of the most recognizable female characters in the history of action cinema, celebrates her anniversary with a career spanning more than four decades and a status that has long transcended the boundaries of a film series.

Born on September 26, 1956 in Salisbury, Maryland, Linda Carol Hamilton began her professional career in the late 1970s. After early television roles, her big break came in 1984, when director James Cameron cast her as Sarah Connor in the science fiction thriller “Terminator“.

Sarah Connor and the role that changed everything

In the first “Terminator“ Sarah Connor is an ordinary young woman, pursued by a killer machine from the future. Seven years later, in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day“ the audience sees a completely different character.

Hamilton returns with an impressive physical transformation. Her Sarah is now strong, disciplined and obsessed with the mission to prepare her son John Connor for the upcoming war between humans and machines. The image becomes one of the symbols of 90s action cinema.

It was this role that changed the way major Hollywood productions could present female action characters. Sarah Connor is not just a partner of the hero or a person who needs to be saved. She drives the story and carries both the physical strength and psychological weight of the film.

Behind the famous physical form stands intensive training. Linda Hamilton trained for months before filming Terminator 2, and her muscular figure became as recognizable a part of the character as Arnold Schwarzenegger's black leather jacket and sunglasses.

Linda Hamilton is much more than just Terminator

Although Sarah Connor remains her most famous role, the American actress's career is far from limited to science fiction.

Between 1987 and 1989, Linda Hamilton played Katherine Chandler in the television series Beauty and the Beast alongside Ron Perlman. Her performance earned her an Emmy nomination. for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Over the next decades, Hamilton continued to work in film and television, including in „Dante's Peak“, „Chuck“, „Resident Alien“ and other productions.

In 2019, she reprised her role as Sarah Connor in „Terminator: Dark Fate“, more than a quarter of a century after „Terminator 2“.

From Sarah Connor to „Stranger Things“

Entering the seventh decade doesn't mean retiring from big-budget productions. Linda Hamilton joined the fifth and final season of „Stranger Things“ as Dr. Kay, head of the scientific unit related to the military presence in Hawkins.

Interestingly, creators Matt and Ross Duffer developed the character further after Hamilton was cast. They gave him a stronger military air and more physical action, inspired by the on-screen image that the actress has built over the years.

Linda Hamilton herself admits that before getting the role she was a fan of “Stranger Things“ and had watched the previous seasons. For her, the participation also has a curious symbolism: an actress who became an icon of cinema in the 80s is joining a series that made 80s pop culture a major part of her identity.

At 70 and still part of pop culture

Sarah Connor could have been the only role for which Hollywood remembers Linda Hamilton. Instead, the actress manages to periodically return to big productions without completely becoming a hostage to her most famous character.

At 70, Linda Hamilton belongs to the relatively small circle of actresses whose characters have changed not only their own careers, but also the audience's idea of what a woman at the center of a big action movie can look like.

And if Sarah Connor once warned that the future is not predetermined, Linda Hamilton's career has proven to be good proof of her own line.