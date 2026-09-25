How a teenager can choose a university abroad

Choosing a university abroad does not start with the country, city or place in an international ranking. For a teenager, the more important question is what he will study, what his daily life will look like and whether the family can cover the entire cost for several years.

The most practical approach is to first choose two or three possible professional directions, and then compare specific programs. The same subject may have different content in different universities. Therefore, the curriculum, mandatory disciplines, internship opportunities and graduation conditions should be read.

First, the program and diploma are checked

The candidate should check whether the higher education institution and the chosen program are officially accredited. It is also important how the diploma is recognized in Bulgaria or in the country in which the young person plans to work. The European Commission warns that the procedures for recognizing qualifications are not the same everywhere and sometimes depend on the specific institution or profession.

For regulated professions such as medicine, architecture, law and some engineering specialties, additional national requirements must be checked. It is not enough for a university to offer education in English or to be included in a prestigious ranking.

The bill includes much more than the fee

The tuition fee is just one line in the budget. To it are added rent or dormitory, food, transport, health insurance, textbooks, laptop, travel to Bulgaria and an initial deposit for a flat. The difference between a capital city and a smaller university city can significantly change the total amount.

European Union citizens cannot be charged higher tuition fees than local students in another EU country. This does not automatically mean the right to a scholarship, loan or maintenance grant under the same conditions. “You cannot be asked to pay higher tuition fees“, states the European Union portal “Your Europe“.

That is why families should make an annual, not just a monthly, budget and leave a reserve for unforeseen expenses. It is useful to check university scholarships, national programs and student work conditions before applying.

Deadlines can decide the application

The requirements are different for each program. Possible are a high school diploma, grades in certain subjects, a language certificate, a motivation letter, recommendations, a portfolio or an entrance exam. Some documents are prepared months in advance, and some language exams have a limited number of dates.

For the UK, applications for undergraduate programs for entry in 2027 have been open in the UCAS system since 12 May 2026. The deadline for equal consideration of most applications is 13 January 2027 at 6:00 pm UK time. For Oxford, Cambridge and most programs in medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine, the deadline is 15 October 2026.

For countries outside the EU, visa, work permits and financial evidence must be checked separately. For a UK student visa, the financial requirement is £1,529 per month for London and £1,171 per month outside London for up to nine months, with funds available for 28 consecutive days under the terms of the UK authorities.

Practical plan before applying

Make a shortlist of six to eight programmes, divided into ambitious, realistic and fallback options.

of six to eight programmes, divided into ambitious, realistic and fallback options. Make a table of fees, living costs, requirements, deadlines, language of instruction, accommodation and internship opportunities.

of fees, living costs, requirements, deadlines, language of instruction, accommodation and internship opportunities. Check the documents directly in the university's official system or in the national student application platform.

directly in the university's official system or in the national student application platform. Plan the language test and allow time to retake it if the result does not reach the required minimum.

and allow time to retake it if the result does not reach the required minimum. Check accommodation before arrival. No deposit is transferred for an advertisement that cannot be confirmed by the university or a reliable operator.

before arrival. No deposit is transferred for an advertisement that cannot be confirmed by the university or a reliable operator. Ask about support for health or special educational needs even before submitting the documents.

One option is for the student to start his higher education in Bulgaria and later use “Erasmus+“. The program offers training and internships abroad, and the period of study is arranged in advance through a contract for curriculum and credit recognition. For student mobility, the applicant usually contacts the international or “Erasmus+“ office of his university.

A well-chosen university is not necessarily the most famous. It is the program that matches the student's interests and preparation, can be financed by the family and leads to a diploma recognized where he wants to continue his professional career.

Sources: education.ec.europa.eu, europa.eu, ucas.com, gov.uk, erasmus-plus.ec.europa.eu