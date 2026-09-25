Actress Melissa McCarthy showed off a drastically slimmed-down figure on the red carpet

American actress Melissa McCarthy attracted attention with the drastic change in her figure during the Variety Power of Women 2026 in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old star of “Bridesmaids“ appeared on the red carpet in an elegant black dress with shiny decorative elements and cape-like sleeves. The fitted silhouette emphasized the significant weight loss of the actress, who has openly spoken about her weight changes over the years.

According to publications in the American media, Melissa McCarthy has lost approximately between 34 and 43 kilograms. However, the actress herself has not announced a specific figure, nor has she publicly confirmed speculation that the change was achieved with the help of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic.

McCarthy has previously commented on the difficulties of losing weight. The comedian has said that her weight has fluctuated many times over the years and that she prefers a gradual approach to strict regimes and constant dieting.

“What's the rush?“, Melissa McCarthy commented back in 2018, when she explained that reducing stress and taking a slower approach have yielded better results for her.

At Variety Power of Women, the actress also met Lauren Graham, with whom she co-starred in the hit series “Gilmore Girls“. The two posed together on the red carpet years after the original TV series ended.

Мелиса Маккарти продължава активно и актьорската си кариера. Следващата ѝ голяма роля е тази на Патси Рамзи в лимитирания сериал на Netflix „The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey“, в който британският актьор Клайв Оуен ще изиграе Джон Рамзи.

Сред останалите гости на Variety Power of Women 2026 бяха актрисите Шарън Стоун, Селма Блеър и Брайс Далас Хауърд, певицата и актриса Дженифър Хъдсън и актрисата, продуцент и сценарист Иса Рей.