Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Unusual Nickname for Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian seems to have revealed the personal nickname she uses for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom she's been dating since the beginning of the year. The 45-year-old TV star and entrepreneur made the curious hint in an Instagram video taken while shopping with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

While the two are browsing through products at a Target store, Kim Kardashian points to a bottle of Almave and asks her sister: “Do you know who makes it?“. Khloe Kardashian responds with a question: “Bridgerton?“, and Kim smiles and confirms: “Yes“, without explaining why she addresses her new beau that way.

“Bridgerton“ is a hit Netflix series based on the books by Julia Quinn, known for its romantic plots, courtship, and charismatic main characters. It seems that's exactly what Kim sees in Hamilton, which is a good sign that their relationship is going great, and romance is an indispensable part of it.

The reason for the conversation is Almave, a blue agave soft drink that seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton co-founded. The brand was introduced in 2023.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other for years, but in recent months they have increasingly demonstrated their closeness in public. The two were spotted together in the Cotswolds and Paris, sat next to each other at Super Bowl LX, and Kardashian supported the British driver during the Monaco Grand Prix.

In July, Lewis Hamilton made a rare public comment about their relationship. After a fan asked him if a new girlfriend was the reason he seemed happier, the driver answered in the affirmative and mentioned Kim.

Lewis Hamilton has already spent a lot of time with Kim Kardashian's four children from her marriage to rapper Kanye West - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The couple gradually began to show their relationship on social media. Over the summer, they enjoyed several vacations and trips around the US, where the reality star's family was with them.