The parents of the late American actress Hayden Panettiere have asked to receive the earrings the star was wearing on the day of her death, according to a report from the Greenville County medical examiner, cited by TMZ.

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16 at the age of 36 in an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. According to the medical examiner's conclusion, the cause of death was an accidental overdose due to the toxic effects of several substances, including fentanyl.

After the death of the “Heroes“ and “Nashville“ actress, several earrings were removed from her and placed in a sealed envelope. A representative of the medical examiner's office subsequently spoke with her parents, Skip Panettiere and Leslie Vogel, and according to the report, both expressed a desire to receive the jewelry.

The authorities decided to hold the personal belongings until the family can reach an agreement on who should receive them.

However, Leslie Vogel categorically disputed this version. In front of the Daily Mail, Hayden Panettiere's mother described the information about the dispute over the earrings as "complete fabrication" and "misinformation". She emphasized that issues related to the actress's inheritance will be settled through her executor.

"We are all looking for justice for Hayden," said Leslie Vogel.

According to the autopsy report, in addition to fentanyl, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine were found in Hayden Panettiere's system. The death was ruled an accident.

When emergency crews arrived at the home, the actress's boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were present. According to authorities, Brian Hickerson handed investigators a bag of medication that belonged to Panettiere.

Her lawyer said after the actress's death that the investigation is ongoing, emphasizing that police have found no signs of foul play.

Hayden Panettiere gained worldwide fame for her role as Claire Bennet in the TV series “Heroes“ and later played singer Juliette Barnes in the musical drama “Nashville“. Her death is the latest in a series of tragic deaths for the family, after her younger brother, actor Janssen Panettiere, died in 2023 at the age of 28.