Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood with a "drunken" thriller alongside Penelope Cruz (VIDEO)

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for the thriller “Day Drinker“, which brings together Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Madeleine Klein on screen. The film by director Marc Webb will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

The story follows a bartender on a private yacht, played by “Outer Banks“ star Madeleine Klein. Her life changes after meeting a mysterious guest, whose role is played by Johnny Depp. The two unexpectedly find themselves drawn into the dangerous world of a criminal figure played by Spanish actress Penelope Cruz.

In the dark trailer, Johnny Depp appears with graying hair and a mysterious look as he questions his character's true story.

“My story? Maybe it's a story of revenge. Or maybe it's something worse. What if it's all a ghost story? Or maybe I'm just another day drinker,“ says his character.

“Day Drinker“ is among the major Hollywood productions with which Johnny Depp returns to American studio cinema after the widely reported trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, in 2022. Before the premiere of the thriller, the actor will also appear in the Paramount production “Ebenezer“, which is due for release in November 2026.

The film also marks the return of “Oscar“ winner Penelope Cruz to a major Hollywood studio production after a series of independent titles.

For Madeleine Klein, “Day Drinker“ is the first major project since the end of the hit Netflix series “Outer Banks“. The American actress gained international fame with the role of Sarah Cameron, which she has played since the series began in 2020.

The director of “Day Drinker“ is Marc Webb, known for “The Amazing Spider-Man“ and “500 Moments of Love“. The producers of the thriller include Basil Ivanic, Erica Lee, Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean and Nathan Kahane.