Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Celebrate One Year of Marriage

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 27, choosing to stay away from the spotlight at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer and music producer did not appear on the red carpet at the ceremony in Los Angeles, reports elle.com. The pair were not nominated at this year's awards.

Their absence drew attention because of Selena Gomez's close ties to the music industry and her previous appearances at the ceremony. This time, however, the date coincided with a personal occasion - exactly one year since the couple's wedding.

Gomez and Blanco's joint album “I Said I Love You First“ received two nominations at the 2025 MTV VMAs, but the two did not have a nominated project at this year's edition.

Selena Gomez did make a public appearance earlier in September at the “Emmy“ awards, while for their wedding anniversary, the couple preferred a more discreet celebration of the private holiday.