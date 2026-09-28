Medi revealed her zodiac sign and caused jokes about the presidential post

Medi revealed on “The Voice of Bulgaria“ that she is a Gemini with a Scorpio ascendant. This happened during another dispute between coaches Dara and Maria Ilieva, which turned into joking comments about the character and future of the pop folk artist.

After the confession about Medi's star chart, astrological interpretations began. In the material, the combination between Gemini and a Scorpio ascendant is presented as a sign of strong presence, magnetism and the ability to influence the audience. Politicians and state leaders are mentioned as a joking reference, including Rumen Radev, Boyko Borisov, Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, Donald Trump, Viktor Orban and Xi Jinping.

The reaction of Dara and Maria Ilieva was violent. “He is very problematic. Run!“, said Dara, and Medi asked: “But why is everyone reacting like this?“. The conversation remained within the framework of the banter between the coaches and was not presented as a real political intention on the part of the singer.

Elitsa Uzunova caused the dispute between the coaches

The revelation came after a fight over 16-year-old Elitsa Uzunova. The contestant attracted attention with her appearance and voice, compared to those of Ariana Grande, but also impressed with her unusual biography.

Elitsa speaks 7 languages, plays the ukulele, guitar and piano, and over the years has trained in table tennis, rhythmic gymnastics and athletics. After the dispute between the coaches, she chose to continue on Dara's team.

The decision disappointed Medi. “This is the contestant I regret missing the most“, he admitted.

Source: dir.bg