Maria Ilieva celebrates 25 years on stage with several new projects

Maria Ilieva celebrates 25 years of professional music career with several new projects, including her own podcast and a large-scale concert.

The Bulgarian singer revealed that the first episode of her new podcast „The Diva Method“ will be broadcast on September 30. In it, she will also talk to specialists who have helped her on the path to changing her lifestyle and physical shape.

Ilieva says that she sought professional help for her transformation, and the idea for the new project is part of the accumulated personal experience to be conveyed to the audience.

The singer also spoke openly about the surgery she underwent, as well as her efforts to gradually return to good physical shape.

Mariya Ilieva's anniversary year will end with a big concert in December at “Arena 8888 Sofia“.

The singer also returns to her first meetings with the audience. She says that at the age of five she participated in a piano production, and later musical performances and competitions followed.

A quarter of a century after the beginning of her professional career, Maria Ilieva remains among the recognizable names of the Bulgarian pop scene.