Historical record: Taylor Swift surpasses Beyoncé in number of MTV VMA awards

Taylor Swift is now the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. The 36-year-old American singer and songwriter broke the record during the 2026 MTV VMA ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift received the first-ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, created for a music artist whose directorial work has contributed to the development of music videos and visual storytelling.

The award was presented to her by her close friend, actress Dakota Johnson.

“I want to thank MTV for giving music videos this platform so many years ago,“ Taylor Swift said.

The singer revealed that she has been involved in the creation of about 60 music videos over the past 20 years, writing and directing 18 of them herself.

“The main reason I love writing and directing videos so much is because of you, the fans. You make it so fun and satisfying,“ Swift said.

For the ceremony, the “Shake It Off“ singer chose a shimmering silver dress by Tamara Ralph Couture.