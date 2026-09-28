Nicole Scherzinger showed a serious injury - she was burned with boiling water an hour before a concert (PHOTOS)

American singer Nicole Scherzinger revealed that she suffered a serious burn on her leg just an hour before going on stage during the Pussycat Dolls' European tour.

The 48-year-old singer posted a photo of the injury on Instagram after, according to her, boiling water was poured on her leg. The photo shows blisters and dark marks on the skin.

„There's nothing better than having boiling water poured on your leg an hour before a concert. But the show must go on“, Nicole Scherzinger wrote in a story accompanying the painful shot.

Despite the incident the singer took to the stage with the Pussycat Dolls at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf as part of the PCD Forever tour.

“Thank you, Düsseldorf, for giving me the strength to continue. See you soon, Amsterdam“, added Scherzinger. The band's next stop is the Ziggo Dome in the Dutch capital.

The current tour features three of the most recognizable members of the Pussycat Dolls: singer Nicole Scherzinger, dancer and singer Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Ashley Roberts.

The European concerts continue after the band canceled almost all of their planned North American dates in May due to insufficient ticket sales.

“When we announced the PCD Forever Tour, we hoped to present the show to fans all over the world. After making a realistic assessment of the North American leg, we made the difficult decision to cancel all but one date“, the Pussycat Dolls said at the time.

Nicole Scherzinger has been actively sharing moments from the European tour on social media. Ahead of the concert in Germany, she posted a video from Paris in which she danced in the streets with her fiancé, former Scottish rugby player Tom Evans. The couple have been engaged since June 2023.

The singer also made a special note of her first visit to Poland. Before the concert in Warsaw, Nicole Scherzinger revealed that she has Polish roots.

“This is my first time in Poland. I have Polish roots, so being here is like returning to part of my roots,“ the singer wrote.