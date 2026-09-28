Toto and his wife Kristin tearfully spoke about the most difficult period of their relationship

Kristin and Jonislav Yotov-Toto opened the door to their personal lives and talked about the difficulties they went through together during the seven years of their relationship. The hosts of “The Farm“ visited Alex Sarchadzhieva, where they returned to the very beginning of their love, marriage, children and one of the most difficult periods for their family. And Kristin burst into tears because of the difficult period they went through.

Kristin admitted that when the two got together, Toto was already a popular person, and his personal life inevitably became a public topic. At that time, his song "Foreign Smiles", related to his previous relationship, was a huge hit.

Christine herself admitted that for only a day or two she wondered if Toto was using her as a "crutch" after their breakup. However, the doubts quickly disappeared, because the two fell in love extremely deeply.

In the first week, he gave her a key to his house and made room for her in the closet. The real test for Christine turned out to be the public attention. People were used to seeing Toto with his previous partner, and the appearance of a new woman next to him inevitably gave rise to comments and assumptions.

The hardest thing happened during his performances. When she started "Foreign Smiles", people in the restaurant would turn to Christine to see how she would react to the song.

“That weighed on me“, she admitted. But at one point she found a way to escape the unpleasant situation – as soon as the song started, Christine would go to the bathroom and stay there until the performance ended.

Over time, however, the two left this period behind. The children followed, and in 2022, Toto and Christine even reached the altar.

Toto also told the funny story about the marriage proposal. During a trip abroad, he bought an engagement ring for his beloved, but instead of giving it to her immediately, he hid it in the glove compartment of the car. And there the jewelry remained for almost a year.

The reason – Toto kept waiting for a romantic enough moment to come when he could propose the way he imagined it.

The rapper went back even further - to his childhood. He said that his family didn't have much money, and one of his biggest childhood dreams was quite simple - to have his own soccer ball.

The most emotional moment in the conversation came when Alex Sarchadzhieva confronted them with the traditional test for the show - to write a letter to themselves during a period in their lives when they were particularly difficult. Kristin could not hold back her tears. She spoke about a period in which she saw a lot of pain and despair in the person next to her.

According to her, a family can hardly function normally when one partner is not feeling well. Then the other must find strength not only for themselves, but also to help the person next to them to get up. And that's exactly what she tried to do.

Christine told how she made efforts to “lift“ Toto during his difficult period so that they could move forward together as a family.

Today, the two are together not only at home, but also in front of the cameras as part of the leading team of “The Farm: Blood Doesn't Make Water“.

It turns out that their relationship with nature began long before the reality show. Toto defines nature as his medicine and admits that he likes to break away from life among the blocks. And when Alex asked them what else they want to happen to them as a family, the two did not specify a specific dream.

Professionally, however, Toto knows what he wants - to continue making music, developing his podcast and one day creating his own reality show.