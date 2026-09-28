British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa shared photos from her family weekend in Albania, where she attended her cousin's wedding. The 31-year-old singer showed off moments with her parents, sister Rina Lipa, and brother Jin Lipa.

For part of the festivities, Dua Lipa chose a spectacular vintage knitted top by designer Lou de Betoli. The model is made with about 30-year-old buttons that the designer collected as a child.

In the photos posted on Instagram, the singer poses with her 54-year-old mother Anesa Lipa and her 25-year-old sister Rina Lipa. In another photo, the singer is with her father Dukajin Lipa and her 20-year-old brother Jin.

For the wedding itself, Dua Lipa changed her look to a black midi dress with an open back. The singer actively participated in the celebration, at one point dancing with a glass balanced on her head.

The family event comes after a major change in the pop star's personal life. Dua Lipa recently opened up about her wedding to British actor Callum Turner, describing the day as "magical". The couple first got married in a civil ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London in May, and a week later they flew to Italy for the larger wedding celebration.

In front of Vogue Italia the singer told that the two followed two main pieces of advice: to experience the wedding as their own guests and to periodically find each other in the crowd, so as not to lose the feeling that the day is primarily theirs.

Dua Lipa also pointed out that she and Callum Turner manage to combine their busy professional schedules because they are both very dedicated to their work.

“We understand each other and support each other. For me, he is family“, says the singer.

Happiness in personal life will probably find a place in Dua Lipa's future songs. The singer admits that heartbreak is often easier to turn into music because of the strong emotions it brings.

“Now I want to discover what happens when you really find love. I'm interested in the complexity of a relationship, the quiet moments and the little things“, shares Dua Lipa.

Callum Turner also recently spoke about the next step in their relationship. The 36-year-old actor told Esquire UK that he would like to start a family and have children. Dua Lipa herself has said before that she wants children, but she does not set a specific deadline for this because of the difficulties of combining motherhood with a music career, world tours and long absences from home.