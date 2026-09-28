Rihanna shares unseen PHOTOS of her daughter on her first birthday

Pop star Rihanna has lifted the curtain on her family life, showing new photos and videos of her daughter Rocky, the youngest of her three children with American rapper A$AP Rocky.

The 38-year-old singer posted a series of photos on Instagram with the joking message: “Who let me have a daughter, bro?“.

In one of the videos, Rihanna puts a long black wig on little Rocky and laughs behind the camera. In another photo, the little girl is wearing the signature wig with pink rollers, which has become one of her father A$AP Rocky's recognizable fashion looks. Another clip shows a mother and daughter during an impromptu beauty session while Rocky plays with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand cosmetics.

The post has garnered over 4 million likes. The images include photos of the child in various designer outfits, a swimsuit, and even a moment when the little one touches a snake.

Rihanna and 37-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, are parents to two sons and a daughter. Their eldest son, RZA, is four years old, and Riot is three.

Rocky Irish Meyers was born on September 13, 2025. Rihanna announced her arrival with a photo of herself holding the newborn, dressed in pink.

The singer revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. Her second pregnancy became public knowledge in a particularly memorable way when Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The star's first pregnancy was announced in January 2022 with photos of the couple on the streets of Harlem.

A$AP Rocky recently spoke about how he and Rihanna are raising their three children. The rapper told Vibe that it's important to him as a father to be "emotionally present, accessible, receptive and loving." The musician emphasized that he and Rihanna didn't grow up in great wealth and want their children to remain humble despite the privileged life they have.

“I want to teach my boys discipline, to stay grounded and as humble as possible,” says A$AP Rocky.

The rapper also talks about the appearance of their daughter Rocky, admitting that the third birth was almost as exciting as the first. He said he and Rihanna even joked and laughed during the birth.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began their romantic relationship in 2020 after a long-term friendship. Despite the huge interest in their family, the two have relatively rarely shown their three children in public, making the new footage of little Rocky one of the singer's most personal family posts yet.