Kaia Gerber has canceled work commitments after the death of her brother Presley, who died at the age of 27 in a rehabilitation clinic in California. According to information from the Daily Mail, the model is in a difficult emotional state and her relatives are worried about her.

A source close to the family claims that Kaia Gerber is having a hard time accepting the loss. “Kaia is devastated. She can't believe that her brother is gone forever, it still doesn't fit in her head. Everyone in the family is worried about Kaia and is afraid that she won't be able to cope with this. She has a lot of support around her. Her friends are always there for her“, says the unnamed source.

The brother and sister were very close

According to the same person, Kaia and Presley were extremely close and considered themselves best friends. He claims that the topic of drugs further deepens the suffering of the model.

“Kaia feels like she can't escape the topic of drugs, and it's driving her into depression. She hates drugs, she doesn't touch them herself, and she's suffering a lot because Presley was taken from her“, says the source.

The claim of depression has not been officially confirmed by Kaia Gerber, her family, or a medical professional. It is publicly known that Presley Gerber died in a rehabilitation clinic, and the Santa Monica police are treating the case as a suspected overdose. The official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have been actively involved in their son's treatment, sources tell People. The family has not made a public statement about Kaia's condition and continues to maintain their privacy following Presley's death.

Kaia Gerber, who works as a model and actress, is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Presley was also a model. The two have appeared together in public campaigns and events, including a 2018 Pepsi commercial.