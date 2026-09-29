Deep Purple kicks off its European tour from Sofia

Deep Purple kicks off its European tour with a concert in Sofia tonight. The band will take the stage at the Arena 8888 Sofia hall at 8:00 PM today, and the musicians arrived in Bulgaria on Sunday.

The audience will hear iconic songs from the British rock band's long career, as well as compositions from its 24th studio album "SPLAT!". In the presentation of the new record, it is described as a return to the energy and spirit of classic rock.

Simon McBride participates in the new album

„SPLAT!“ was recorded with the participation of guitarist Simon McBride, who is the new member of the band. The new songs will be performed along with the classics that made Deep Purple one of the most recognizable bands in the history of rock.

Before the headliners, the band Jayler will take the stage. Thus, the concert in Sofia will mark the beginning of the European part of the tour, whose next stops are Cluj on October 1 and Budapest on October 2.

The event is taking place at “Arena 8888 Sofia“.

Sources: BNR