Dolly Parton welcomes fans and guests to newly opened museum dedicated to her life in Nashville (VIDEO)

Country music legend Dolly Parton has posthumously welcomed her fans to the opening of the new Dolly's Life of Many Colors museum in Nashville. The 80-year-old singer died on August 25, 2026, after an undisclosed bout of cancer.

The museum opened on September 29 at the new SongTeller Hotel, and visitors were greeted with a pre-recorded video of Dolly Parton.

“Hello everyone, it's Dolly. I'm so proud to invite you to the grand opening of my Life of Many Colors museum, right here in the heart of Nashville,“ the singer says in the recording.

Dolly Parton describes the exhibit as the largest museum dedicated to her life and career, filled with stories, songs and memories from her decades on stage.