Tinder launches group hangouts for less tension

Tinder is launching the Group Hangouts feature, which allows users to meet other people together with their friends. The new format is aimed at meeting around a common activity and aims to make the first contact less stressful.

To create a group, the user selects an activity and invites friends. At least three people need to join, after which the group profile begins to appear to other groups in the main stream of the app. The number of participants in the two groups does not have to be the same.

A match opens a common conversation

Members can view profiles of other groups and like them. When people like each other, Tinder opens a general chat for everyone in both groups, where they can discuss the activity and possibly meet up outside the app.

“Double Date showed something we suspected all along – young people want their friends to be involved when they meet someone new“, says Mark Kantor, Tinder’s chief product officer. He says Group Hangouts expands on that model and makes dating a more social experience.

Tests show higher engagement

In tests in Australia, 40% of group invitations were accepted. Tinder also reports that women are 2.2 times more likely to like a group profile than a traditional one-person profile. The data is from internal company testing and does not represent independent research.

The new feature builds on Double Date, which launched in June 2025. According to Tinder, about 90% of users of this format were under 30, and participants exchanged 35% more messages compared to standard two-person conversations.

The feature will initially be available in a limited number of markets

Group Hangouts is rolling out in stages in the US and select markets, with Tinder planning to add other countries. Access may vary by user location.

Each participant must have their own Tinder account and choose whether to join the group. Users can leave a specific conversation without leaving their group of friends, as well as block or report another participant.

Sources: Украинская правда