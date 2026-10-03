Hills of Rock 2027 announces first six bands

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Skillet, Make Them Suffer, Left To Suffer, Die Krupps and Atreyu are the first six bands in the program of Hills of Rock 2027. The eighth edition of the festival will be held from July 23 to 25 at the Rowing Base in Plovdiv, announced the organizer Fest Team.

The official program places Skillet on the first festival day, Make Them Suffer and Atreyu on the second, and Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Left To Suffer and Die Krupps on the third. The organizers indicate that the remaining names will be revealed in stages in the coming months.

Six bands from hard rock to industrial

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators will bring the hard rock sound of Slash, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators to Plovdiv. The project has four studio albums, including Apocalyptic Love, World on Fire, Living the Dream and 4. Among its well-known songs are “Anastasia“, “World on Fire“, “Driving Rain“ and “The River Is Rising“.

Skillet will join with nearly three decades of career, almost 22 million albums sold and more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The group is preparing the six-song EP After the Storm, which is due out on October 9, 2026. The single “Scream“ has already garnered over 7 million global streams.

Germany's Die Krupps will present the fusion of electronic music, EBM and metal that the band has been associated with for more than four decades. In 2025, the band celebrated 45 years of history, and its next studio recording is planned for 2026.

Australian band Make Them Suffer, formed in Perth, are among the representatives of deathcore, melodic death metal and metalcore on the bill. The band has five studio albums, and How To Survive A Funeral reached No. 17 on the Australian ARIA Albums Chart.

Left To Suffer add deathcore and metalcore with heavy breakdowns and a dark atmosphere. Fest Team describes their sound as follows: „Aggression and vulnerability coexist.“

The sixth announced name is Atreyu. The American band is associated with the early wave of metalcore and has albums such as The Curse and Lead Sails Paper Anchor. Atreyu have entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, have two gold albums and have participated in Ozzfest.

Tickets for Hills of Rock 2027

Promotional tickets for the festival are already sold out. The standard three-day ticket is sold for 140 euros, and the one-day ticket costs 99 euros. Access is for all three festival days, with single-day tickets being the same price for July 23, 24 and 25.

Source: BTA