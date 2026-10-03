550-year-old iconic natural landmark in Hawaii collapses into the ocean (VIDEO)

One of Hawaii's most recognizable natural landmarks is no longer there. The roughly 90-foot-tall Holey Arch collapsed and disappeared into the Pacific Ocean between September 23 and 27, the U.S. National Park Service confirmed. The exact time is unknown, but the feature was visible on September 23 and was missing until the evening of September 27.

“The coastline on both sides of the sea arch has shown signs of instability for years,“ the National Park Service said. The collapse may have occurred while Volcanoes National Park was temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Nolo. This does not confirm that the storm was the sole cause of the collapse.

A landmark that is about 550 years old

The arch was located at the end of the "Chain of Craters" road on the island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island. It was carved by ocean waves in an ancient lava flow about 550 years ago and extended from the steep coastal cliffs to the Pacific Ocean.

The site was a popular tourist stop and one of the most photographed landscapes in the southern part of the island. After news of the collapse, thousands of users posted photos taken near the arch during their visits to Hawaii.

The rocks had been unstable for years

The collapse was not entirely unexpected. Earthquakes during the 2018 eruption of Kilauea and the subsequent collapse of its summit damaged the cliffs in the area. In January 2020, the National Park Service closed the original observation deck due to new cracks and signs of instability.

A safer site was later discovered about 1,000 feet (300 m) from the cliff edge. That same year, strong surf during Tropical Storm Darby broke off much of the lower section of the arch. In 2021, the park warned that the structure could collapse completely.

After the collapse, visitors were urged to stay away from the closed areas and stay away from the edges. The National Park Service warns that coastal cliffs can collapse without warning, and falling into rough waters can be life-threatening. Meanwhile, natural processes continue to change the coastline and it is possible that over time a new rock arch will form at the site.

Source: focus-news.net