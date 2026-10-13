Sean Lennon: Julian and I inherited equal amounts from our father

Sean Lennon said that he and his older brother Julian inherited equal amounts from their father John Lennon. The 51-year-old British artist made the clarification on the social network X after posting a joint photo with his brother.

Under the photo, a follower of Sean hinted that Julian received less money after the death of the frontman of the “Beatles“. “One inherited most of the property, and the other was left penniless and was forced to fight long-term lawsuits for a relatively small share,“ the user wrote.

Sean Lennon responded directly to the claim:

“Our trust funds were equal. His was slightly larger, but the difference was insignificant.“

16 years of litigation

Julian Lennon is the first son of John Lennon and Cynthia Lennon. He was born in 1963, while Sean is the son of the musician and Yoko Ono.

After John Lennon's death, Yoko Ono became the executor of his estate. Julian disputed the way the inheritance was arranged for 16 years, as he was practically not mentioned in his father's will.

In 1996, the parties reached an agreement, which ended the litigation. According to information from „Gazeta.ru“ Sean and Julian's relationship warmed up after that, and the two maintained a close brotherly bond.

With his new statement, Sean Lennon challenged the widespread portrayal of the inheritance dispute as a story in which one brother received almost everything and the other was left with a small share. He did not specify specific amounts, but stressed that the funds in the two trust funds were practically the same.