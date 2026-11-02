Dara revealed a secret ritual before going on stage at Eurovision

Before going on stage at “Eurovision“, Dara stood with her tongue bitten. The singer herself revealed her unusual ritual during a conversation with the participants from her team at “The Voice of Bulgaria“, where Doni is a guest.

“I did this the whole time at Eurovision before going on stage – I stood with my tongue bitten“, said Dara. This is how she responded to Doni's advice to young performers on how to deal with tension in the critical moments before a concert.

Doni asked the participants what they do when they don't have a voice, but have to go out in front of an audience. He recommended that they drink cold water and said that this approach has helped many singers.

“Your mouth will dry up during every action moment. Then? You bite your tongue“, Doni advised. He added that fear can be turned into a form that helps the performer, rather than blocking him.

“The stage likes sincerity. It is the best strategy for all of you“, Doni said.

Doni was Dara's mentor and remains one of her closest friends. “Every time she rubs Aladdin's lamp, I appear“, he joked.

Dara won “Eurovision“ 2026 with the song “Banagaranga“ and brought Bulgaria its first victory in the contest. After the triumph, the country received the right to organize the next edition.

Burgas was chosen to host “Eurovision“ 2027. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the grand final will be held on May 15 at “Arena Burgas“, confirmed the Bulgarian National Television.