Sasho Kadiev cried about the fear of losing Kateto Evro (VIDEO)

Sasho Kadiev cried while talking about his mother Kateto Evro and the fear of the day when the two of them will no longer be able to talk. The actor and TV presenter made the emotional confession to Alexandra Sarchadzhieva in the show “Life in a Real Case“ on bTV.

“I'm not worried about my mother, but about the grief that I won't be able to talk and communicate with her“, Kadiev said frankly. He added that this is precisely why close people should spend more time with each other.

The actor also returned to the last days of his father Georgi Kadiev, who died after a serious oncological illness. The family knew how serious his condition was, but decided not to tell him that the end was approaching, hoping to save him additional worries.

Years later, Sasho Kadiev looks at this decision differently. According to him, a person who is facing the end of his life should have the opportunity to sort out his priorities, accomplish the things that are important to him and say goodbye to his loved ones.

Two weeks before his father's death, Sasho asked him what he would do when he was no longer there. The answer remained a lasting memory for the actor: “You will bow your head and you will survive me“.

Their last meeting was just a few hours before Georgi Kadiev's death. „He said he forgave me everything and we told each other that we loved each other“, his son said. It was this conversation that the host considered important because the two managed to say the most important thing before the breakup.