Jessica Lange is ready to retire from acting

Jessica Lange has hinted that she may be ending her acting career after more than five decades in film and television. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 77-year-old actress said: “I actually feel like I’m coming to an end.“

Lang has pointed to her latest film “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” as a possible natural conclusion to her professional career. In the film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's play, she plays Mary Tyrone, a role she has already played on stage.

“Maybe it's not a bad way to end - the last film being “Long Day's Journey Into Night“ and playing Mary Tyrone“, says Lang.

However, the actress has not officially announced her retirement. She reveals that she has two other projects in development for a long time, but she does not know if either of them will be realized. “It doesn't seem easy to make movies anymore. At least not the ones that interest me“, Lang points out.

Acting and Age

The limited choice of roles is among the reasons Lang has talked about a possible end to her career. In an interview with Vogue, she said that she would like to act on stage again, but that opportunities for women her age are few.

“I would like to act on stage again. The reality is that there aren't many roles for me“, says the actress.

Lang adds that there is no film that really excites her at the moment. According to her, the decision to accept a project should be related to real interest, because working on a film is a long process and she would not want to regret her choice later.

The actress is also critical of the changes in American cinema. She defines the period from the late 1960s to the early 1980s as its “golden age“ and believes the industry has become more corporate, which has taken away part of her soul.

A career with two „Oscars“ and three „Emmys“

Lang made her film debut with „King Kong“ in 1976 and received a „Golden Globe“ for her role. She won her first „Oscar“ for supporting actress in „Tootsie“ in 1982, and her second - for leading actress in „In the Blue Sky“ in 1994.

Among her nominations for the most prestigious American film award are roles in “Frances“, “Country“, “Sweet Dreams“ and “Music Box“. On television, Lang has won three “Emmy“ awards - for “Grey Gardens“, “A Family History: Murder House“ and “A Family History: Sabbath“.

She also received a “Tony“ Award in 2016 for her role as Mary Tyrone in the stage production “Long Day's Journey Into Night“. In 2026, Lang returned for the 13th season of “A Family Affair“, and the Newport Beach Film Festival honored her with the “Icon“ Award for her lifetime contribution to cinema.