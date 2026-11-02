Viktor Kalev lives with a man from North Macedonia, with whom he became close during the performance "The Gramophone", claims HotArena. The man is about 15 years younger than the actor and is part of the production team as a production assistant.

The information has not been confirmed publicly by Viktor Kalev. The actor has not commented on the claim and has not officially introduced his partner. The publication refers to people from his environment, without specifying their names.

The rapprochement began during the performance

According to HotArena, the relationship between the two was initially professional. The joint work, travel and preparation of the performances gradually brought them closer, and their relationship turned personal. The claim is that the two already share a home.

„The Gramophone“ is an author's concert-performance with which Kalev presents personal memories, songs and various stage images. In 2026, the production celebrates 10 years since its creation. In August, it was presented for the 20th time in Burgas, and a visit to Gabrovo has been announced for November 6.

The personal story behind „The Gramophone“

In the performance, the actor returns to his childhood in Zlatograd and to the music he listened to at home. In an interview for bTV, Kalev describes the role of the old gramophone in his early years with the words: „The gramophone was my „babysitter“.“ He said that as a child he listened to records by Lili Ivanova, Yordanka Hristova, „Shturtsite“ and „Signal“.

Viktor Kalev was born on October 20, 1969 in Zlatograd. On October 20, 2026, he turned 57 years old. His public appearances in recent years have been mainly related to his stage work and the „Gramophonet“ tours.

So far, there has been no official statement from the actor confirming or denying the claim about his personal relationships.

Sources: hotarena.net, btvnovinite.bg