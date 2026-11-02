Steve Ellis, frontman of Love Affair, dies

Steve Ellis – the vocalist and frontman of the London pop group Love Affair, has died at the age of 76. The singer passed away on the evening of October 30, 2026 after complications caused by a chronic illness.

His loved ones reported that Ellis died peacefully, in their presence.

„It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Steve's passing. "After complications from a chronic illness, Steve passed away peacefully on the evening of October 30, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones," the statement said.

The Voice Behind Everlasting Love

Love Affair was formed in London in the late 1960s. The group released their first singles in 1967, including Everlasting Love - the song that made Ellis a household name.

The hit reached number one on the charts and displaced Hello Goodbye by the “Beatles“. Ellis was only 17 when he recorded the song.

Following the success of Everlasting Love, Love Affair had four more top 20 hits over the next two years – Rainbow Valley, A Day Without Love, One Road and Bringing on Back the Good Times.

Steve Ellis remains most closely associated with the period when Love Affair established themselves as one of the most popular British bands of the late 1960s. Their biggest hit remains the song he recorded as a teenager.