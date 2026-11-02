Powerball jackpot hits $793 million

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $793 million after no ticket matching all six numbers was found in the latest drawing. The next chance to win the big prize is Monday night, November 2.

In the drawing on Saturday, October 31, the numbers drawn were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, and the Powerball number was was 20. No participant has hit the full combination, which is why the amount is carried over to the next drawing.

The lump sum is nearly $340 million

The announced jackpot of $793 million is the value of the prize when paid in annual installments. The winner can also choose a lump sum payment, which is estimated at about $339.9 million before taxes. The data was published by Powerball and cited by NOVA.

With a federal tax rate of 24%, the lump sum would decrease to approximately $258 million. The final value may be lower if state or local taxes are applied.

The odds are approximately one in 292 million

“The jackpot increases until it is won“, Powerball states in the game information.

To win the jackpot, a participant must guess all five white balls and the single “Powerball“ number. The probability of this is approximately one in 292 million.

The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST on Monday. If there is again no winning ticket, the prize will be increased for the next drawing.

Sources: vesti.bg, nova.bg