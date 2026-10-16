Sofi Marinova and Azis together again in "Come Back" (VIDEO)

Sofi Marinova and Azis have united their voices again. The two presented their new duet “Come Back“ – an emotional ballad, which the singer defines as a project with a different sound and an atypical approach to standard popfolk.

“With great love I present to you my new duet with my colleague and friend Azis – a special ballad with a different sound, atypical for standard popfolk“, wrote Sofi Marinova when presenting the song.

“We hope this song will touch your hearts and move you as much as it moved us!“

The music of “Varni se“ is the work of Tase Asparuhov Sharkov, and the arrangement was entrusted to Deyan Asenov. The project focuses on the vocals of the two artists and the ballad mood.

A new joint song after “Leave me alone“

The new duet comes after another joint appearance by Sofi Marinova and Azis. In September, the two participated together with Antonio in the song “Leave me alone“, presented as a joint project of the three artists. The song was announced on September 23 by “Fen TV“.

Thus “Vorni se“ appears only weeks after the previous joint performance, but this time Sofi Marinova and Azis stand alone at the center of the song.

A duet with a history of more than 20 years

The joint history of the two artists begins much earlier. In 2003, they recorded “One Life Is Not Enough“ – a song that remains among their recognizable joint projects.

With “Come Back“ Sofi Marinova and Azis return to the duet format, but present a new ballad in which the emphasis is placed on the emotion and the combination of their voices.

Sofi Marinova concluded the presentation of the song with a call to her fans to share it with friends and family.

Source: fentv.bg