Tsveti Stoyanova confirms her split from Kukata

Tsveti Stoyanova and actor and director Marian Valev, known as Kukata, have ended their relationship, which lasted around six years. The former rhythmic gymnastics competitor signalled the change in her personal life through a post on social media, and her relationship status is now listed as “single”.

According to a publication by plovdiv24.bg, the breakup was particularly difficult for Tsveti. However, she has already managed to move on and is looking forward to a new shared love.

The relationship between Tsveti Stoyanova and Marian Valev began in 2020. The two were together for six years, despite their 25-year age difference. Later, the actor cast Stoyanova in his film “Chalga”.

A difference in their plans for the future was cited as the reason for the breakup. The gymnast wanted to have children and start a family, while the on-screen mobster did not want any more children. The actor already has a grown-up son and preferred to wait for grandchildren to arrive.

According to the information, the decision to end the relationship was made by Marian Valev. He told Stoyanova that it would be better for the two of them to go their separate ways.

Additional interest was sparked by the information that the actor had travelled to Madrid with another woman. Her name has not been disclosed, and Valev himself has not publicly confirmed who his current partner is. According to the publication, it was precisely this trip that prompted Tsveti Stoyanova to signal that she was now single.