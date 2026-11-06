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Filip Bukov Appears with a Mysterious Blonde (PHOTOS)

Filip Bukov Appears with a Mysterious Blonde (PHOTOS)

The actor was spotted arm in arm with the unidentified woman at the pre-premiere of the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors” in Sofia

Nov 6, 2026 17:58 54

Filip Bukov Appears with a Mysterious Blonde (PHOTOS) - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Filip Bukov attracted attention by appearing with a mysterious blonde at the pre-premiere of the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors” in Sofia. The actor attended the event arm in arm with the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed.

The pre-premiere took place at the Lozenets Residence. According to “Bulgaria Today,” the two talked, exchanged smiles, and remained together for most of the evening. BLITZ also reported an evident closeness between Bukov and his companion.

Their joint appearance prompted speculation that there could be a romantic relationship between the actor and the blonde. So far, however, Filip Bukov has not publicly confirmed that the two are a couple, and the woman’s name remains unknown.

The event was connected with the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors,” which began airing on bTV on October 30. The new season takes place at the Evksinograd Palace, and the episodes are broadcast twice a week.


Bulgaria