Shame: Vince Neil’s Girlfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Him

The girlfriend of Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has been arrested in Tennessee on an assault charge related to a domestic dispute. Rain Hannah Andreani, publicly known as Rain Hannah, was taken into custody on November 1 in Williamson County, according to arrest records cited by Us Weekly and USA Today.

Andreani was released the following day after posting $5,000 bail. Her first court hearing is scheduled for December 3 at 1:00 p.m. local time. At this point, the charge has not been proven, and the arrest itself does not establish guilt.

Claims About the Dispute

According to TMZ, the arrest followed an argument between Andreani and Neil. A source cited by the outlet claims that during the conflict, she began damaging items in the musician’s home and attacked him. No details have been released about the alleged injuries or the specific property damage.

Neither Andreani nor Neil has made a public comment on the case. Us Weekly contacted the singer’s representative, but the publication did not indicate that a response had been received.

The Previous Plane Incident

The arrest comes about a year and a half after an incident involving Neil’s private plane. In February 2025, the aircraft veered off course while landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and struck a parked plane. Andreani was on board and suffered five broken ribs, while the pilot was killed. Neil was not traveling on the plane.

„Mr. Neil was not on board the aircraft,“

his representative said in a statement released after the crash.

Vince Neil is 65 years old. He and Andreani have been partners since 2011. Reports of a split between the two emerged in 2025, but the subsequent development of their relationship has not been officially confirmed. The next specific date in the current case is the December 3 court hearing.

Sources: usmagazine.com, tmz.com, malaysia.news.yahoo.com