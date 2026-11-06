Johnny Depp surprises New York Christmas market dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge (VIDEO)

Johnny Depp caused a real stir in New York after appearing at the Bryant Park Christmas market dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge. The unexpected encounter with his fans was part of the promotional campaign for the new film “Ebenezer” (Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol), which hits theaters on November 13.

The day before, the 63-year-old actor hosted a private screening at The Whitby luxury hotel in Manhattan. The event was attended by director Ti West and several members of the cast, including Andrea Riseborough and Tramell Tillman.

Other guests included Haley Atwell, Britt Lower, Kyle MacLachlan, Patti Smith, country performer Shaboozey and Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan.

The following day, Johnny Depp brought Scrooge’s character among visitors to the festive market at Bryant Park. “Hundreds of fans quickly gathered around him,” a source told Page Six. Videos of his appearance quickly spread across social media.

The new film is the latest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.” The story follows the miser Ebenezer Scrooge, whose life changes after encounters with ghosts revealing his past, present and future.

It is directed by Ti West, known for the horror films “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine.” The cast also includes Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley and Sam Claflin.

In an interview with People, Depp said he wanted to portray Scrooge not simply as a bitter miser, but as a lonely man trying to hide from the world. According to him, the costume helped him create the image of a character who uses his appearance as a kind of protective armor.

“Ebenezer” also marks an important moment in the actor’s career, as it is his first appearance in a major Hollywood studio production in seven years. In recent years, Depp appeared in the period drama “Jeanne du Barry” (2023) and directed the film “Modì: Three Days on the Wing of Madness” (2024).