The Philippines Is Now Investigating Meghan Markle’s Brother

Thomas Markle Jr., the half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation against their father, Thomas Markle Sr., over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. This was reported by Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, as quoted by Page Six and News5 Philippines.

During a press conference on Thursday, Remulla said that the authorities had witness testimony indicating that underage girls had been taken to a property connected to the investigation.

„We have a witness who claims that underage girls were taken to his home. We will check whether the son was involved in the crime,“ the secretary said.

Remulla clarified that there was evidence that warranted checking Thomas Markle Jr.’s possible involvement. However, he stressed that the 60-year-old man has not been named a suspect so far and no charges have been announced against him.

According to Philippine authorities, the investigation uncovered around 7,500 files containing alleged child sexual abuse material. The materials were found on a mobile phone, dismantled computers and other electronic devices.

Investigators have still not determined who owns the seized equipment. To establish the ownership and origin of the files, the authorities sought assistance from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The case became public last month, when Thomas Markle Jr. said he had found hundreds, and possibly thousands, of images depicting child sexual abuse in four boxes at his father’s home in Cebu, the Philippines. He said he had notified the local police and the FBI.

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, categorically denied his son’s accusations, describing them as „sick lies.“

„I am shocked, hurt and extremely upset that my son is making such accusations against me. I would never do what I am being accused of,“ he told the Daily Mail.

For his part, Thomas Markle Jr. insisted that the case be heard in court and called on experts to determine who had downloaded and viewed the alleged illegal materials.

Meghan Markle, 45, said she was „deeply disturbed“ by the investigation into her estranged father.

The Duchess of Sussex said she had known about similar allegations years ago. According to her, this influenced her decision to limit Thomas Markle Sr.’s contact with her children by Prince Harry—Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Meghan Markle has kept her distance from her father for years, and their relationship deteriorated publicly around her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

At present, the investigation in the Philippines is ongoing. The authorities have not announced any final conclusions about ownership of the devices discovered or the possible criminal liability of Thomas Markle Sr. and Thomas Markle Jr.