What is the small hole in the metal tip of the tape measure for?

The tape measure is an indispensable assistant when repairing, assembling furniture or hanging pictures. But few people think about what the small hole in the metal tip at the beginning of the measuring tape is for. It is not just a decorative element, but has several useful uses.

The first is attaching to a nail or screw, which allows us to measure long distances without an assistant. For example, when cutting a board, we can place a nail at one end and hook the tip to it. This way the tape remains stable and reduces the risk of it slipping during the measurement.

The second use is drawing circles and arcs. If we attach the tip to a nail or screw in the center of the future circle, and then pull the tape to the desired radius, we can use a pencil to outline the shape. The method is convenient when making a rounded tabletop, shaping curved elements for the terrace, or planning a circular flower bed.

As My Homebook notes, this small detail turns an ordinary tape measure into an even more functional tool. The next time we tackle a “do-it-yourself“ project, we can use the hole to measure more stably and draw circles without looking for additional tools.

Source: Lifestyle.bg.