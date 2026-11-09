Robbie Williams shows off pumped-up muscles before taking the stage (PHOTO)

Robbie Williams surprised his online fans with a shirtless photo from his dressing room before his Melbourne Cup appearance in Flemington. The 52-year-old singer posed in black jeans and a baseball cap, showing off his tattooed arms, chest and toned physique.

He captioned the photo: “I’m excited to be back in Australia. See you tonight in Adelaide”.

"You look incredible, Robbie", "Great shape!", "Hot!", read some of the comments on the singer’s photo, with many praising him not only for his perfect physique but also for the consistency and discipline with which he achieved it.

Robbie Williams was the headline performer in the Melbourne Cup programme. Before the race, he took to the stage for around 15 minutes and performed some of his most popular songs, including Feel, Rock DJ and Angels.

After the race ended, the singer returned for a longer concert on The Elms Live Stage. His second performance lasted more than 75 minutes and included both his hits and cover versions of Land of 1000 Dances and Ain't That a Kick in the Head.

After his appearance in Flemington, Robbie Williams began the Australian leg of the BRITPOP World Tour with a concert at Adelaide Oval on 7 November.

He has concerts in Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane coming up. The tour then continues in New Zealand with performances in Auckland and Christchurch, where the last of the announced concerts is scheduled for 28 November.