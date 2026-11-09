A guest was stabbed in the neck during Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween party in Thousand Oaks, California. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 7, during the SKVLK Fest event.

According to TMZ, the injured man suffered a superficial wound and was examined by paramedics at the scene. The outlet also reported that a man had been detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Video footage from the area showed a chaotic scene outside the estate. Police officers, ambulances and several people in handcuffs can be seen in the footage. Guests were directed to leave the property, while security staff urged them to clear the way for a truck passing through.

In one of the recordings, a man being escorted away by two officers says: “I want to press charges.” It has not been reported what led to the conflict, nor has information about the detainee's identity been released.

It has not been confirmed whether Jamie Foxx was at the estate at the time of the incident. A representative for the actor was contacted for comment, but no public response has been given.

Foxx and his 18-year-old daughter, Anelise, organize SKVLK Fest every year. After the party, the actor posted a video of a performance by rapper O Jeezy and praised his daughter for organizing the event. The festival's profile also shared photos and videos from the evening without mentioning reports of the stabbing.

This is not the first problem at Foxx's party. At last year's event, the actor interrupted rapper GloRilla's performance after an audience member threw an object onto the stage.

“Why are you throwing something at the stage? This is free. You don't deserve this,” Foxx said at the time in a video filmed by an attendee. The actor also said he was disappointed by the audience's behavior.