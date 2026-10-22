Hunter Shaffer opens up about gender reassignment surgery

Hunter Shaffer has revealed that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in December 2025. The “Euphoria“ actress spoke about her decision in an interview with Elle about her new lead role in the series “Blade Runner 2099“.

“The surgery was amazing and I really enjoyed it”, says Schaefer. According to her, the decision came after a long period of trying to feel comfortable with her body, while also accepting the broader dimension of her identity.

The actress describes the gap between the ideas with which a person can identify and the way she wants to live in reality. It was this discrepancy that led her to the medical step that she now defines as the right one for herself.

Recovery limited her movements

In early 2026, Schaefer spent the recovery period in a large apartment, where she hosted close friends and relatives. The most serious limitation was related to movement.

“My limit was 150 steps a day, which is nothing”, she says. During this period, the actress has slowed down considerably and relied on the support of those closest to her.

Shafer began her transition at the age of 14. Three years later, she became the youngest plaintiff in the lawsuit against HB2, the North Carolina law that restricted access to public restrooms based on the sex registered at birth.

First major TV role

The new revelation comes at a time when Shafer's career is entering the next phase. After the role of Jules in “Euphoria“, participation in “Cuckoo“ and “Madonna: Mother Mary“, she takes on her first major TV role.

In “Blade Runner 2099“ The actress plays Cora, a person who impersonates a replicant in order to survive. The limited series is scheduled to premiere in November 2026.

Shafer sees a connection between her character's story and her own experiences with body and identity. Cora hides her true self in a world where it's a matter of survival, while the actress speaks openly about her journey to feeling connected to her own body.

Shafer grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, in a family of pastors. Today, she maintains a more harmonious relationship with her relatives, after experiencing a strong conflict with the conservative environment around her as a teenager.

Sources: woman.bg, elle.com