Tsveta from "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" is associated with a funeral services company

While Tsveta Velkovska attracts attention in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ with her stories of clairvoyance and sensing spirits, her name also appeared in the registration of a company related to funeral services. She is the sole owner of the capital and manager of “ANGELSKI KRILE“ EOOD, registered in Varna on November 14, 2024.

Among the registered activities are organizing funerals and related services, transportation of mortal remains in the country and abroad, as well as making and installing tombstones and monuments. The scope of activity also includes wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, hotels, transport, import and export, commercial brokerage and construction and assembly activities.

The company has an “active” status, but this does not mean that it actually performs funeral services or any of the other listed activities. There is no financial data available for the company in the published report.

Tsveta and the story of Dimitar

In the reality show, Tsveta presents herself as a clairvoyant and says that after a disaster in 2015, she began to sense people, energies and presences. “It comes from above, and I write down with a sheet of paper and a pen – what was and what will be”, she says in the show.

One of the most commented moments is her story about the spirit of a deceased man, whom she calls Dimitar or Mitko. According to her, his presence was around her, which caused mixed reactions among the other participants and viewers. It was this episode that was recalled along with the information about the company whose business includes funeral services.

Source: ladyzone.bg