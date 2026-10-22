Jack Nicholson's friends have lost touch with him, claims a publication of the National Examiner, citing an unnamed source. According to the information, the 89-year-old actor lives an extremely closed life and allows only a narrow circle of people into his personal life.

“He was once the soul of the company, so it's hard to accept that he has become a recluse. But that's Jack. He has always been quite eccentric“, says the source quoted by the publication.

According to him, most of Nicholson's friends are no longer invited to his home and this has been going on for several years. His loved ones accepted the decision with respect, although it was difficult for them to watch from the sidelines as the actor moved away from the people with whom he had long maintained relationships.

“This does not mean that he completely cut himself off from the world. He is just very selective about who he lets in. Most of his friends are no longer invited to his house and have not been there for years“, adds the unnamed interlocutor.

Hope for a meeting in 2027

Nicholson's friends hope that he will organize a celebration for his 90th birthday in 2027. According to the publication, a possible reunion would give them the opportunity to see him again.

His daughter Lorraine published a rare photo with him in April 2026, when the actor turned 89. In the photo, Nicholson is smiling and sitting next to singer Joni Mitchell. The photo was one of the few public glimpses of his life in recent years.

Nicholson also appeared in public in February 2025 on the special edition of "Saturday Night Live" to celebrate its 50th anniversary, where he performed a musical performance by Adam Sandler. Before that, he was rarely seen outside of family gatherings and occasional visits to basketball games.

There has been no public confirmation from Jack Nicholson himself or his representative about the claims that he has cut off contact with his friends. No plans have been announced for a celebration to mark his 90th birthday.

The actor continues to maintain contact with his family

According to the cited source, Nicholson's children continue to visit him regularly. The actor has six children, including Lorraine and Ray Nicholson, who also work in film.

Jack Nicholson is a three-time Academy Award winner and is known for his roles in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest“, “The Shining“, “Chinatown“ and “As Much As Enough“. His last film role was in “How to Tell Him“ in 2010.

“It's hard to be the outsider and just watch, especially when he's so closed off. "No one has any idea what he's really doing," the source concluded, quoted by the National Examiner.

Sources: au.variety.com, tmz.com, eonline.com