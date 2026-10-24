Pitbull Admits Jennifer Lopez Turned Him On (VIDEO)

Pitbull has revealed the story behind the famous photo with Jennifer Lopez from their performance of "On the Floor" at the 2011 American Music Awards. The rapper said the singer surprised him with a move she didn't make during rehearsals, and his reaction was captured by photographers.

The 45-year-old artist, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, revisited the incident during a conversation with the audience at Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami on October 21. The event and his story were reported by the American publication People.

Pitbull has admitted that he did have an erection while performing with Jennifer Lopez at the 2011 American Music Awards. https://t.co/HbFm8uTDWi — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) October 22, 2026

„It was a true blessing and honor for me to work with Jennifer Lopez. I admire everything she's accomplished, the way she started from scratch and made it to the top, and the successes she continues to have," Pitbull said.

He then explained why the photo from the stage became so memorable.

„There's a photo of me and Jennifer from an awards ceremony. During rehearsals, she didn't do a certain move that she did at the show. And when she did, I got "excited". So you know this photo, if you know what I'm talking about", the rapper joked, explaining how the star rubbed herself in it.

His words caused laughter among the audience. In the shot, Lopez dances closely behind Pitbull as the two perform “On the Floor“.

The moment Jennifer Lopez gave Pitbull an erection during their live performance at the 2011 American Music Awards 🍆🔥 https://t.co/Dw4ZmuLIaf — Viral Videos (@YepViralVideos) October 24, 2026

The conversation took place against the backdrop of renewed interest in the song “On the Floor“, which is again mentioned in connection with the series “Off Campus“. The song is among the most popular joint projects of Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez.

The two have also worked together on “Dance Again“ and “Live It Up“. Despite the playful memory, Pitbull also drew attention to his professional respect for J.Lo, highlighting her long career and successes as a singer and performer.