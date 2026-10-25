Thomas Markle Sr.'s first wife – Roslyn Loveless – sent a letter of allegations against him in 2019, which later reached Meghan Markle, reports Page Six, citing multiple sources. The contents of the letter have not been published, and the allegations have not been proven.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that in January 2019 it received a letter containing “a number of allegations of alleged misconduct outside the UK“. The police have handed the document to Harry and Meghan's office, but said the details were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

British police are conducting an internal review of the case and are considering whether to refer it to the Independent Police Conduct Office. According to the Metropolitan Police, the letter was reviewed by the Royal Family Protection Unit and sent to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "for their information."

Meghan Markle said she was aware of a letter sent to British police in 2018. A representative for Harry and Meghan said that without a diary or other contemporary record, she may have gotten the date wrong by several months. After the Metropolitan Police confirmed January 2019, it is this date that should be taken as the official starting point for the receipt and delivery of the letter.

“I was deeply upset by the news that came to light, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been hurt“, Meghan said.

She added that her decision to keep her father away from her children was made “for one reason – to protect them“. Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr. have been estranged since 2018.

New investigation in the Philippines

The case gained publicity after The Sun reported that Thomas Markle Jr. found a large amount of material in his father's former home in Cebu that allegedly contained child sexual abuse. He handed over alleged evidence, including a laptop, to the authorities. Philippine authorities are investigating the case, and the FBI has been notified and has expressed its willingness to assist.

Thomas Markle Sr. denies the allegations. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he called them “sick lies“ and stated: “I could never do what they are accusing me of. It is the worst thing anyone could be accused of.“ There is no evidence that he has been charged or convicted.

Samantha Markle also defended her father and said that her brother made up the allegations for financial gain. Thomas Markle Jr. denies this and says that the materials he handed over will show what the truth is.

Roselyn Loveless was married to Thomas Markle Sr. from 1964 to 1975. The couple have two children - Samantha and Thomas Jr. In 2019, days after the birth of Meghan's first child, she called him a “terrible father“ and warned that he should not have access to her grandson.

In an interview with The Mirror Loveless spoke about her difficult marriage and accused her ex-husband of infidelity, outbursts and financial control. She told the publication that he was not physically aggressive, but he often lost his temper. Loveless died in 2024.