Michael Douglas: Sex scenes require trust and conversation

“There is an art to sex scenes in movies. It's not easy to do that,“ Michael Douglas said in an interview for the podcast “Happy, Sad, Confused“ with host Josh Horowitz. The 82-year-old actor talked about how intimate scenes were filmed earlier in his career, when intimate coordinators were not yet a common part of the filming process.

According to Douglas, the most important element is trust between the partners. He explained that every move is discussed in advance and that the scene is built gradually.

“You speak slowly and specify everything. Then you do it, and it's like choreographing a fight scene," Michael Douglas explained.

The actor added that the beginning is careful and slow, and then the director gives the signal for action so that the scene looks natural to the camera. He also emphasized the need for female actresses to feel comfortable on set, especially when they are surrounded by mostly men.

The role is part of the whole

During the conversation, Michael Douglas also talked about the way he chooses his projects. He said that he never perceived his own role as the most important part of a film.

“I always thought that your role is a small part of the whole. You want the best actors around you, because it's the whole thing that matters," he said.

Douglas added: “I'd rather be good in a small movie than bad in a big one.“ The actor is known for his roles in films such as “Wall Street“ and “Basic Instinct“, in which he co-starred with Sharon Stone.

A controversial memory from early career

In his memoir “One Helluva Ride“ Michael Douglas also describes personal moments from his life, including the complicated relationship with his father Kirk Douglas, the addiction and imprisonment of his son Cameron, as well as the diagnosis of stage four cancer.

He writes that during the filming of “Adam at 6 in the Morning“ he began an intimate relationship with Lee Purcell, who was married at the time. According to him, the relationship was kept secret from the crew, the locals and the actress's wife.

Purcell disputed this version in a statement to Fox News. “This story was a complete surprise to me. I have fond memories of Michael and our time together, but "our memories obviously differ," she said. The actress said that during filming their relationship was strictly professional, and that the personal relationship began later.

Michael Douglas also described his relationship with screenwriter Diane Thomas during the making of "The Stone Age." He indicated that his first marriage to Diandra was in a state of disintegration and that they both had extramarital affairs.