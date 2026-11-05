Spain names the world’s best restaurant for 2026 (VIDEO)

A charcoal-grilled bone-in steak earned Spanish restaurant Asador Etxebarri the top spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking for 2026. The restaurant is located in Atxondo, in Spain’s Basque Country, between Bilbao and San Sebastián, and has been run by chef Bittor Arginzoniz since 1990.

The ranking was announced at a ceremony at Lima’s Municipal Theatre. This was the first edition to be presented in South America. Asador Etxebarri climbed one place compared with 2025, when it ranked second.

The restaurant is known for its charcoal cooking. Its specialties include house-made chorizo, baby eels and charcoal-grilled bone-in steak. The steak was singled out by the organizers as the restaurant’s signature dish.

Asador Etxebarri holds a Michelin star. Upon receiving the award, Arginzoniz thanked the people who had helped the team continue its work.

„Our mothers, our grandmothers, great female and male cooks, passed on to us through their dedication and passion an invaluable cultural and gastronomic heritage,“ he said.

Speaking to AFP, the chef added: „We have been here for many years, and finally the award has come.“

Gaggan in Bangkok, run by Indian chef Gaggan Anand, known for his experimental cuisine, took second place. Alchemist in Copenhagen by Rasmus Munk came third, combining cuisine with a theatrical experience.

The first French restaurant in the ranking is Arnaud Donckele’s Plénitude. It placed tenth, after ranking 14th in 2025. Mexico City’s Quintonil was named the best restaurant in Latin America and took fourth place in the global ranking.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking is determined by the votes of around one thousand experts, including chefs, specialist journalists and restaurant owners. The ranking has existed since 2002 and is often compared with the Michelin Guide.

However, the series has not been without criticism. AFP recalls that the voting system has faced doubts over its lack of transparency.

Peruvian restaurant Maido, founded by Japanese-born chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, topped the list in 2025. Before that, in 2023, first place went to another Peruvian restaurant – Virgilio Martínez’s Central.