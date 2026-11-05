113 Years Since Vivien Leigh’s Birth: The Life Behind Scarlett O’Hara

When Vivien Leigh appeared on screen as Scarlett O’Hara on November 5, 1939, she already had several film roles behind her, but she was not yet a Hollywood star. Just a few months later, her name was known around the world. November 5, 2026 marks 113 years since the actress’s birth.

Leigh was born Vivien Mary Hartley in Darjeeling, India, in 1913. She lived there until the age of six, before her family returned to England. At school, she befriended future actress Maureen O’Sullivan, and at just eight years old she went on stage as Peaseblossom in a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Her childhood was spent between England and continental Europe. She studied at convent schools, learned French and Italian, and developed an interest in ballet, music and theater. She enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, but her studies were interrupted by her marriage to lawyer Herbert Leigh Holman and the birth of her daughter, Suzanne.

Meeting Olivier Changed Her Life

Her first screen appearances were small, and her film debut came in the British comedy “Things Are Looking Up” in 1934. Her breakthrough came with 1937’s “Fire Over England,” in which she co-starred with Laurence Olivier. A relationship began between them, growing into one of the best-known partnerships in British theater and cinema. They married in 1940, and their marriage lasted until 1960.

The name “Vivien Leigh” was also part of the creation of her stage persona. Her birth name was Vivien Hartley, and early in her career she was encouraged to use the name “April Morn.” In the end, she chose “Vivien Leigh” – a version that preserved the connection to her family name while sounding shorter and more memorable.

How She Got the Role of Scarlett

The story of Scarlett O’Hara’s casting is one of Hollywood’s best-known anecdotes. As sets were being prepared in Los Angeles for the scene depicting burning Atlanta, Leigh was introduced to producer David O. Selznick by his brother Myron. According to the story, he said: “Hey, genius, meet your Scarlett O’Hara!”

In “Gone with the Wind,” Leigh starred alongside Clark Gable, Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland. The film was released in 1939, won eight Academy Awards, and Leigh received the award for Best Actress. Her performance combined Scarlett’s determination, selfishness and vulnerability – the qualities of a heroine who survives amid the devastation of the Civil War and the collapse of the Old South.

Today, the film is also viewed critically because of its romanticization of slavery and distorted historical portrayal of the American South. Nevertheless, Leigh’s role remains among the most recognizable in the history of cinema.

From Scarlett to Blanche DuBois

Vivien Leigh did not remain confined to the role of Scarlett. In 1951, she played Blanche DuBois in Elia Kazan’s film “A Streetcar Named Desire.” For the role, built around fear, loneliness and gradual mental disintegration, she won her second Academy Award.

Theater, however, remained her great professional passion. Leigh and Olivier performed Shakespeare and Bernard Shaw, and in 1951 they appeared in simultaneous London productions of “Antony and Cleopatra” and “Caesar and Cleopatra.” In 1963, she won a Tony Award for the musical “Tovarich” – her only honor from the American theater awards.

Behind the public image of one of the most beautiful women of her time lay serious health problems. In 1953, Leigh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and the later years of her life were also marked by tuberculosis. She died in London on July 8, 1967, at the age of 53.

Among the lesser-known details about her was her passion for books. Her personal library included works by Evelyn Waugh, Truman Capote and Ian Fleming, many of them with personal dedications. Thus, behind Scarlett O’Hara remains not only the face from the poster, but an actress with wide-ranging literary interests, strong theatrical discipline and a career that was brief but left a lasting mark.

Sources: theguardian.com, biography.com