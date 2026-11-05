Geri Malkodanska’s Husband Selling Apartment for €8.5 Million

An apartment in Sofia is being offered for €8.5 million by interior designer Alex Kovatchev, the husband of weather presenter Geri Malkodanska. The video listing presents a 615-square-metre home with five bedrooms, designer furnishings and panoramic views of the capital.

Of the total area, 333 square metres comprise the terrace. At this price, the value per square metre reaches €13,821.

Kovatchev Defended the Asking Price

In the video, Alex Kovatchev admits that the price is high but rejects the description that it is absurd.

„We’re not in Manhattan or London, you might say. Yes, the price is high. But it isn’t absurd, because these aren’t simply square metres, but a fully completed project, thought through down to the last detail“, Kovatchev says.

According to him, the value is determined not only by the floor area, but also by the overall execution, furnishings and concept of the property.

The Listing Sparked Reactions

The price prompted mixed comments online. Some users described it as excessive, while others pointed out that a luxury apartment in central New York could be purchased for €8.5 million.

The publication also states that, according to industry representatives, an entire mansion could be built for a considerably smaller sum. However, these assessments are not accompanied by specific offers or market analyses.

The listing remains active, but no buyer has been found for the apartment so far.

Source: hotarena.net