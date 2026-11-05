Beef Cheeks in Their Own Sauce with Fluffy Mash

Ingredients:

beef cheeks - 1.2 kg

potatoes - 1 kg

beef stock - 700 ml

red wine - 250 ml

fresh milk - 250 ml

onions - 2 heads

carrots - 2 pcs.

garlic - 3 cloves

tomato paste - 1 tbsp.

butter - 80 g

oil - 2 tbsp.

bay leaves - 2

fresh thyme - 3 sprigs

parsley - 4 sprigs

black pepper - 1 tsp.

salt - 2 tsp.

Method:

Trim the meat of any tough membranes and excess fat, then pat it dry thoroughly. This is important so that it browns instead of starting to steam right at the beginning. Season the cheeks with salt, sprinkle with some of the black pepper and sear them in batches in a wide, heavy-bottomed pot.

Once the meat has been removed, sauté the chopped onions and carrots, along with the garlic, in the same pot. Cook the vegetables for 7-8 minutes with 20 g of butter. Add the tomato paste, and a minute later pour in the red wine. Let it simmer for 5-6 minutes, until it has reduced by approximately half and lifted the aromatic bits stuck to the bottom.

Three hours for tender meat

Add the stock, bay leaves and thyme to the pot. Return the beef cheeks, making sure the liquid almost covers them. Once it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to the lowest setting, cover the pot and turn the meat once or twice during cooking.

While the cheeks are becoming tender, peel the potatoes, cut them into equal-sized pieces and boil them in salted water for 20-25 minutes. Mash them with 50 g of butter, gradually add warmed fresh milk, then season with salt and black pepper and stir in the finely chopped parsley.

Carefully remove the cooked meat. Blend the sauce and strain it if desired, then cook it uncovered for another 8-12 minutes, until thick and glossy. Cut the beef cheeks crosswise into thick slices and return them to the sauce for another 3-4 minutes.

Serve the dish hot, generously covered with sauce and accompanied by mashed potatoes.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg